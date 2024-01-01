Glacier Member Berry Avalanche Pack 28g Pre-Ground Frosty Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Experience the thrill of an avalanche with Glacier Cannabis's Avalanche Pack, a frosty marvel that reflects Michigan's glacial majesty. This 1oz pack of pre-ground flower is a tribute to the exhilarating rush of an avalanche, offering convenience and top-notch quality. The Member Berry strain, known for its fruity, sweet, and spicy notes, transforms this pack into a delightful journey. Each nug is hand-selected and ground to perfection, ensuring the full essence of Member Berry is captured.

Visualize the pristine, snow-covered peaks of the cleanest glacier: This frosty flower, rich in crystalline trichomes, mirrors the sparkling beauty of a sunlit snowscape, promising potency and purity in every bowl. Perfect for saving time and packing on-the-go, Member Berry in the Avalanche Pack is ideal for those who appreciate quality and convenience, from connoisseurs to busy professionals.

Whether it's packing your favorite piece on the go, relaxing while taking a vacation, or needing to roll joints quickly at home to save time; retire the grinder and embrace the Avalanche Pack from Glacier! With Glacier’s Avalanche Pack, you’re not just enjoying a sesh; you’re embracing a lifestyle of quality, potency, and excellence. Enjoy the convenience of an entire ounce of pre-ground frosty flower ready to go at a moment's notice. Dive into the Avalanche Pack today and experience the rush of an avalanche in every bag, with perfectly ground flower offering a berry good time in an easy grab-and-go form. Take the guesswork out of packing a bowl and skip to the good part with Glacier’s Avalanche Pack.

About this strain

Member Berry is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Skunkberry with Mandarin Sunset. Member Berry produces a long-lasting high with happy and euphoric effects. This strain features an aroma that smells tart and fruity. Growers say this strain comes in dense green buds that are beautiful to behold. Member Berry is ideal for daytime use as it will keep you floating through your day with ease.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Glacier Cannabis
Glacier Cannabis
Shop products
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
Notice a problem?Report this item