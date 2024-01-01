Dive into berry bliss with Glacier’s Member Berry Peaks 5g Nug. This strain, a delightful blend of Skunk Berry and Mandarin Sunset, promises a sweet and fruity escape. This 5-gram nug is hand-selected and expertly trimmed, ensuring premium quality and impressive bag appeal.



Glacier Peaks nugs are perfect for those seeking a premium cannabis experience. Member Berry's flavor profile is a symphony of fruity, sweet, and subtly spicy notes, making each puff a treat for your taste buds. Its effects offer a well-rounded blend of happiness, relaxation, and creativity, perfect for enhancing your mood.



Packaged in high-quality, reusable glass jars with metal lids and paper labels, Glacier Peaks products are plastic-free, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and premium quality. Whether you're crafting a new art piece or enjoying a sunset, Glacier’s Member Berry Peaks 5g Nug elevates every moment with its delightful flavors and uplifting effects. Indulge in this premium strain and let the berry bliss wash over you.

