Glacier Member Berry Peaks 5g Nug Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Dive into berry bliss with Glacier’s Member Berry Peaks 5g Nug. This strain, a delightful blend of Skunk Berry and Mandarin Sunset, promises a sweet and fruity escape. This 5-gram nug is hand-selected and expertly trimmed, ensuring premium quality and impressive bag appeal.

Glacier Peaks nugs are perfect for those seeking a premium cannabis experience. Member Berry's flavor profile is a symphony of fruity, sweet, and subtly spicy notes, making each puff a treat for your taste buds. Its effects offer a well-rounded blend of happiness, relaxation, and creativity, perfect for enhancing your mood.

Packaged in high-quality, reusable glass jars with metal lids and paper labels, Glacier Peaks products are plastic-free, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and premium quality. Whether you're crafting a new art piece or enjoying a sunset, Glacier’s Member Berry Peaks 5g Nug elevates every moment with its delightful flavors and uplifting effects. Indulge in this premium strain and let the berry bliss wash over you.

About this strain

Member Berry is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Skunkberry with Mandarin Sunset. Member Berry produces a long-lasting high with happy and euphoric effects. This strain features an aroma that smells tart and fruity. Growers say this strain comes in dense green buds that are beautiful to behold. Member Berry is ideal for daytime use as it will keep you floating through your day with ease.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Glacier Cannabis
Glacier Cannabis
Shop products
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
Notice a problem?Report this item