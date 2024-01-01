Glacier Point Break 8th Prepack 3.5g Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
IndicaTHC 23%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Ride the wave of Glacier’s Point Break 8th Prepack. This 3.5g pre-pack features the thrilling Point Break strain, a unique blend of Tropicana Cookies and Trophy Wife. Each puff reveals a cascade of citrus and rich flavors that awaken your senses, inviting you to dive deeper.

Glacier Pre-Packed Eighths symbolize our commitment to quality and precision. Each eighth contains 3.5 grams of hand-selected and carefully trimmed premium buds, preserving the structure and unique qualities of every flower. This detail-oriented process ensures the integrity of the trichomes, maintaining the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes for a consistent, top-tier experience.

Point Break’s effects are as dynamic as its name, offering a blend of uplifting and calming sensations. Ideal for sparking creativity or winding down, this strain adapts to your vibe. With Glacier’s Point Break 8th Prepack, set out on a flavorful adventure that promises excitement in every session.

About this strain

Point Break is a strain worthy of a Keanu Reeves cameo—High Times deemed it a Strain of the Day for 4/20 week 2023. This hybrid from Surfr Seeds thrills with magenta, trichome-slick buds and fills the nose with the paradisal terps of its Tropicana Cookies (Mtn Cut) x Trophy Wife parents. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Point Break, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

About this brand

Logo for the brand Glacier Cannabis
Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
