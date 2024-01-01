Ride the wave of Glacier’s Point Break 8th Prepack. This 3.5g pre-pack features the thrilling Point Break strain, a unique blend of Tropicana Cookies and Trophy Wife. Each puff reveals a cascade of citrus and rich flavors that awaken your senses, inviting you to dive deeper.



Glacier Pre-Packed Eighths symbolize our commitment to quality and precision. Each eighth contains 3.5 grams of hand-selected and carefully trimmed premium buds, preserving the structure and unique qualities of every flower. This detail-oriented process ensures the integrity of the trichomes, maintaining the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes for a consistent, top-tier experience.



Point Break’s effects are as dynamic as its name, offering a blend of uplifting and calming sensations. Ideal for sparking creativity or winding down, this strain adapts to your vibe. With Glacier’s Point Break 8th Prepack, set out on a flavorful adventure that promises excitement in every session.

