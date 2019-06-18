Bred by HGH Seeds, Trophy Wife crosses The Wife with Cherry Wine. This CBD heavy strain flowers quickly in 8 weeks, producing a quality yield with resin-coated lime green buds. This strain has a flavor profile with notes of cheese and skunk and undertones of cherry.
