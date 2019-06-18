ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by HGH Seeds, Trophy Wife crosses The Wife with Cherry Wine. This CBD heavy strain flowers quickly in 8 weeks, producing a quality yield with resin-coated lime green buds. This strain has a flavor profile with notes of cheese and skunk and undertones of cherry. 

I recently visited Washington to see family and this was the first thing they smoked. Literally put it out and had to ride the waves ya dig.
People prefer stuff with THC but this is a GREAT day time strain. If you dont like being high during the day this will give you energy, help with pain, and help with social anxiety without giving you a heady high. Its so clear headed and easy to do activities on!
Got the CBD heavy strain and it's the best thing for the pain in my shoulder. After a long of work it helps me get the rest of my house chores done before I snuggle up for bed. I'm just not a fan of the flavor lol little to skunky for me but I like the effects.
