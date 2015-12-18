About this strain
Purple Cotton Candy
Purple Cotton Candy by LivWell is a calming indica-dominant hybrid strain that crosses Granddaddy Purple and Cotton Candy Kush. Once inhaled, you will notice a cotton candy flavor in the back of your throat as well as hints of lavender and skunk.
Purple Cotton Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
48% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
