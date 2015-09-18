Glass House Farms
Hellfire [7g Smalls]
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Powerful, euphoric relaxation and earthy, sweet flavors have made Hellfire one of Glass House Farms’ go-to offerings. If your mood and creativity want room to soar, and you’ve got time off from being productive, this strain will send you high above it all, then cradle you back to earth in a heavy, soothing embrace. You can trust that Hellfire will take you higher. Despite the name.
Feelings: Euphoric, Loose, Relaxed
Flavor: Earthy, Sweet, Lemon
Usage: Daydreaming, Mood-boosting, Bliss-experiencing
Lineage: Rascal’s OG Kush with SFV OG Kush
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene
Hellfire OG effects
Reported by real people like you
55 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
