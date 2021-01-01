As with the Calming Drops, this 500mg high quality hemp oil spray supports with various skin concerns. From dandruff, to annoying itchy skin complaints, this spray can support with it all. Considered an all-purpose topical to make the life of your beloved pet that much more enjoyable. Developed initially for Juliet, a beloved Shih Tzu and family member, for a skin condition that wasn’t getting better no matter what we tried. Surprisingly it helped with many more issues than we thought possible. She’s a happy camper now!