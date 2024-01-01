We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Golden Brands
Meet the New Golden!
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
25 products
Rick Simpson Oil
Banana Split Pie RSO 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 76.9%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Mango Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 86.2%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Watermelon Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 76.5%
CBD 0.26%
Cartridges
Tropical Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 85.8%
CBD 1.08%
Cartridges
Orange Ginger Cartridge 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 85.8%
CBD 0.92%
Cartridges
Blackberry Kush Cartridge 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 82.4%
CBD 1.28%
Cartridges
1:1 Green Apple Cartridge 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 43.4%
CBD 40.7%
Rick Simpson Oil
Party Animal RSO 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 70.4%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
Forbidden Fruit RSO 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 65.9%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Mango SSH Cartridge 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 84.5%
Cartridges
Blue Raspberry Cartridge 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 82.4%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Tropical Cartridge 0.5g
by Golden Brands
THC 84.1%
CBD 0.46%
Cartridges
Pineapple Cartridge 0.5g
by Golden Brands
THC 81.8%
CBD 0.18%
Rick Simpson Oil
Purple Huckleberry RSO 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 64.5%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Blueberry Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 85.6%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Orange Ginger Cartridge 0.5g
by Golden Brands
THC 85.8%
CBD 0.92%
Cartridges
Blackberry Cartridge 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 88.3%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Pineapple Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 81.8%
CBD 0.6%
Cartridges
Mojito Minto Cartridge 0.5g
by Golden Brands
THC 78.5%
CBD 0.63%
Cartridges
Green Apple Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 85%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Gold Label Starter Set
by Golden Brands
Cartridges
Gold Label Reserve
by Golden Brands
Cartridges
Strawberry Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 85.7%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Private Stash
by Golden Brands
