Product image for Tropical Fruit Chews 50mg 10-pack
Snack Foods
Tropical Fruit Chews 50mg 10-pack
Product image for Acai Berry Fruit Chews 50mg 10-pack
Snack Foods
Acai Berry Fruit Chews 50mg 10-pack
Product image for Tangerine Fruit Chews 50mg 10-pack
Candy
Tangerine Fruit Chews 50mg 10-pack
Product image for Mango SSH Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Mango SSH Cartridge 1g
THC 84.5%
Product image for Blueberry Distillate Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Blueberry Distillate Cartridge 1g
THC 85.6%
CBD 0%
Product image for Milk Chocolate Blast 50mg
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Blast 50mg
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tropical Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Tropical Cartridge 0.5g
THC 84.1%
CBD 0.46%
Product image for Black Cherry Fruit Chew Blast 50mg
Candy
Black Cherry Fruit Chew Blast 50mg
THC 50.07%
Product image for Orange Ginger Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Orange Ginger Cartridge 1g
THC 85.8%
CBD 0.92%
Product image for Forbidden Fruit RSO 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
Forbidden Fruit RSO 1g
THC 65.9%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chocolate Mocha 50mg Single
Chocolates
Chocolate Mocha 50mg Single
THC 50.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Kiwi Strawberry Fruit Chew Blast 50mg
Candy
Kiwi Strawberry Fruit Chew Blast 50mg
THC 45.05%
Product image for Mojito Minto Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Mojito Minto Cartridge 0.5g
THC 78.5%
CBD 0.63%
Product image for Orange Ginger Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Orange Ginger Cartridge 0.5g
THC 85.8%
CBD 0.92%
Product image for Acai Berry Fruit Chew Blast 50mg
Candy
Acai Berry Fruit Chew Blast 50mg
THC 46.64%
Product image for Pineapple Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Pineapple Cartridge 0.5g
THC 81.8%
CBD 0.18%
Product image for Kiwi Strawberry Fruit Chews 50mg 10-pack
Snack Foods
Kiwi Strawberry Fruit Chews 50mg 10-pack
Product image for CBD Green Apple Fruit Chew 500mg
Candy
CBD Green Apple Fruit Chew 500mg
THC 0%
CBD 120%
Product image for 10:1 Lemon Ginger Fruit Chews 55mg 10-pack
Candy
10:1 Lemon Ginger Fruit Chews 55mg 10-pack
THC 5%
CBD 50%
Product image for Blackberry Kush Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Blackberry Kush Cartridge 1g
THC 82.4%
CBD 1.28%
Product image for Blue Raspberry Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Blue Raspberry Cartridge 1g
THC 82.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Bubbaquin RSO 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
Bubbaquin RSO 1g
THC 62.8%
CBD 3.14%
Product image for Green Apple Distillate Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Green Apple Distillate Cartridge 1g
THC 85%
CBD 0%
Product image for Watermelon Distillate Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Watermelon Distillate Cartridge 1g
THC 76.5%
CBD 0.26%