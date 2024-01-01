We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Golden Brands
Meet the New Golden!
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
Golden Brands products
43 products
Snack Foods
Tropical Fruit Chews 50mg 10-pack
by Golden Brands
5.0
(
3
)
Snack Foods
Acai Berry Fruit Chews 50mg 10-pack
by Golden Brands
5.0
(
3
)
Candy
Tangerine Fruit Chews 50mg 10-pack
by Golden Brands
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Mango SSH Cartridge 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 84.5%
Cartridges
Blueberry Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 85.6%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Blast 50mg
by Golden Brands
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Tropical Cartridge 0.5g
by Golden Brands
THC 84.1%
CBD 0.46%
Candy
Black Cherry Fruit Chew Blast 50mg
by Golden Brands
THC 50.07%
Cartridges
Orange Ginger Cartridge 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 85.8%
CBD 0.92%
Rick Simpson Oil
Forbidden Fruit RSO 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 65.9%
CBD 0%
Chocolates
Chocolate Mocha 50mg Single
by Golden Brands
THC 50.5%
CBD 0%
Candy
Kiwi Strawberry Fruit Chew Blast 50mg
by Golden Brands
THC 45.05%
Cartridges
Mojito Minto Cartridge 0.5g
by Golden Brands
THC 78.5%
CBD 0.63%
Cartridges
Orange Ginger Cartridge 0.5g
by Golden Brands
THC 85.8%
CBD 0.92%
Candy
Acai Berry Fruit Chew Blast 50mg
by Golden Brands
THC 46.64%
Cartridges
Pineapple Cartridge 0.5g
by Golden Brands
THC 81.8%
CBD 0.18%
Snack Foods
Kiwi Strawberry Fruit Chews 50mg 10-pack
by Golden Brands
Candy
CBD Green Apple Fruit Chew 500mg
by Golden Brands
THC 0%
CBD 120%
Candy
10:1 Lemon Ginger Fruit Chews 55mg 10-pack
by Golden Brands
THC 5%
CBD 50%
Cartridges
Blackberry Kush Cartridge 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 82.4%
CBD 1.28%
Cartridges
Blue Raspberry Cartridge 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 82.4%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
Bubbaquin RSO 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 62.8%
CBD 3.14%
Cartridges
Green Apple Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 85%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Watermelon Distillate Cartridge 1g
by Golden Brands
THC 76.5%
CBD 0.26%
1
2
Home
Brands
Golden Brands
Catalog