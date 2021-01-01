Loading…
Logo for the brand Goldleaf

Goldleaf

Activation Temperature Chart Print / Poster

Product rating:

About this product

Designed to look clean and approachable, this art print features a minimal design with just enough color for quick referencing. Printed on a thick matte finished archival paper using a ultra high quality press for incredible colors & resolution.

18" x 24" or 24" x 36"
Depicts 14 common chemical compounds and their boiling points
Designed by Goldleaf
Printed in the USA
