Beneficial Insects of the Cannabis Garden Print / Poster
These insects represent a sustainable and organic method for pest control, and each serves a unique role in ridding and preventing pests from ruining a crop. In addition to the beautiful illustration, there is information at the bottom for each insect. Printed on thick un-coated archival paper stock using an ultra high-quality press for incredible colors & resolution.
-18 x 24" or 24 x 36"
-12 beneficial insects for organic cannabis gardeners
-Illustrations by Sara Machetto
-Designed by Goldleaf
-Printed in the USA
Sources: National Sustainable Agriculture Information Service, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service
