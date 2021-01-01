About this product

These insects represent a sustainable and organic method for pest control, and each serves a unique role in ridding and preventing pests from ruining a crop. In addition to the beautiful illustration, there is information at the bottom for each insect. Printed on thick un-coated archival paper stock using an ultra high-quality press for incredible colors & resolution.



-18 x 24" or 24 x 36"

-12 beneficial insects for organic cannabis gardeners

-Illustrations by Sara Machetto

-Designed by Goldleaf

-Printed in the USA



Sources: National Sustainable Agriculture Information Service, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service