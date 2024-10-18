About this product

This print is designed specifically for cannabis growers who wish to more easily track their watering & nutrient routine in the garden. Its large scale format allows you to enter in your own nutrients, measurements, light phases, optimal pH range, EC or PPMs as well as any notes for quick reference in the future. A perfect functional & helpful piece to display in your own grow space.



It is printed on the same thick and durable archival paper as our other prints using an ultra high-quality press for incredible colors & resolution. It's matte finish takes ink and permanent marker beautifully and can be a valuable tool for many grows to come.



- 24" x 18"

- Designed for cannabis growers of all types

-Blank - allows you to enter in your own routine

- Designed by Goldleaf

- Printed in the USA