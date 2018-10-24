Goldleaf
Cannabis Effects Wheel Infographic Print / Poster
Product rating:
About this product
This infograph depicts the wide variety of medical effects of various cannabis strains in a clean and modern illustration. We chose the 16 most popular genetics from Colorado dispensaries in 2016. Each 'effects wheel' graphic has 8 categories of medicinal effects commonly associated with cannabis, and a highlighted overlay that demonstrates the prevalance of each. Printed on a thick and sturdy archival paper using a ultra high quality press for incredible colors & resolution.
- 18" x 24"
- Depicts medical effects of 16 strains
- Designed by Goldleaf
- Printed in the USA
