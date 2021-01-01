Goldleaf
Carl Sagan Quote Print / Poster
About this product
A highly respected and revered astrophysicist, cosmologist, author and science advocate. Sagan was best known for his non-stop push to popularize and disseminate scientific knowledge to the masses. He was also an outspoken advocate & user of cannabis. Printed on thick uncoated archival paper stock using an ultra high-quality press for incredible colors & resolution.
-18 x 24" or 24 x 36"
-Designed by Goldleaf
-Printed in the USA
-18 x 24" or 24 x 36"
-Designed by Goldleaf
-Printed in the USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!