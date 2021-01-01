About this product

The Medical Cannabis Cards are a companion to our Patient Journal and CBD Jotter; designed for those who want to have a deeper understanding of cannabis's therapeutic effects. Each card offers detailed infographics on general concepts of medical cannabis use, including topics like: Dosing, Delivery Methods, Phytocannabinoids & Terpenes. These cards visually illustrate concepts like the 'entourage effect', potency & duration of various consumption methods, common terms, the endocannabinoid system and so much more. Printed on a durable and coated stock and packed into a gorgeous envelope. Created in collaboration with Haiikuu Design.



-4 Dual-sided infographic cards per pack

-Placed inside a custom series envelope

-Printed on thick, recycled stock

-Matte finished

-Measuring 5" x 7"

-Designed by Haiikuu in collaboration with Goldleaf



*This product is designed for reference only. We do not condone illegal activities. Please check your local laws on the legality of cooking with cannabis.