Goldleaf
Medical Cannabis Infographic Cards
About this product
The Medical Cannabis Cards are a companion to our Patient Journal and CBD Jotter; designed for those who want to have a deeper understanding of cannabis's therapeutic effects. Each card offers detailed infographics on general concepts of medical cannabis use, including topics like: Dosing, Delivery Methods, Phytocannabinoids & Terpenes. These cards visually illustrate concepts like the 'entourage effect', potency & duration of various consumption methods, common terms, the endocannabinoid system and so much more. Printed on a durable and coated stock and packed into a gorgeous envelope. Created in collaboration with Haiikuu Design.
-4 Dual-sided infographic cards per pack
-Placed inside a custom series envelope
-Printed on thick, recycled stock
-Matte finished
-Measuring 5" x 7"
-Designed by Haiikuu in collaboration with Goldleaf
*This product is designed for reference only. We do not condone illegal activities. Please check your local laws on the legality of cooking with cannabis.
