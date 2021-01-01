About this product

With a focus on recreational use and enjoyment, this notebook features guided entry pages and graphics designed to help you document the flavors, effects and experiences of cannabis. Ideal for any enthusiast wanting to track the strains and products they have tried in the past and better understand their own palate and body in the process. This journal works with all types of cannabis (flower, concentrates & edibles) and is an essential companion to any cannabis tourist.



--24 Full-spread templated entry pages

--Purveyor sections to log your favorite dispensaries, growers and products

--Quick reference page to help you find your favorite entries

--Flavor and Terpene infographics

--Acid-free, chlorine-free, responsibly milled paper

--Classic cream colored pages

--Discrete forest green cover with gold emblem

--Portable A6 size notebook

--Designed in Ohio