About this product

The CBD Jotter is a pocket journal designed specifically for those who use CBD and want to better understand what doses, potencies & products work best for their body. With a patient-focused layout, this notebook is the smaller and more concise version of the acclaimed Patient Journal, with a focus on the widely-available CBD products. It is an ideal companion for anyone who regularly uses CBD concentrates, edibles or topicals and will work with both CBD only products or items that also include THC. It features helpful infographics, dosing recommendations, guided entry pages and much more.



-24 Full-spread templated entry pages

-Product review sections to log the specs & feedback to each item you try

-Quick reference page to help you find your favorite entries

-Dosing guide with recommendations

-Acid-free, chlorine-free, responsibly milled paper

-Classic cream colored pages

-Discrete navy blue cover with gold emblem

-Portable A6 size notebook

-Designed in Ohio, Co-edited by Rosebud CBD



*This product is designed for reference only. We do not condone illegal activities. Please check your local laws on the legality of consuming cannabis.