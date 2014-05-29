About this strain
Mob Boss, also known as "Mob Boss Tang Tang," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Tang Tang. This strain originates from California and has earned fame for its staggeringly heavy resin production. Mob Boss delivers hard-hitting effects in the form of jolts of cerebral mental stimulation. Medical marijuana patients and consumers tell us they use Mob Boss for quick relief of muscle tension, mood relief, and appetite stimulation. The flavor of Mob Boss is sweet and floral with herbal citrus undertones. According to growers, Mob Boss typically finishes flowering in 60-70 days indoors, but say this ultimately depends on how the traits are expressed. This strain was originally released in 2009 by Grindhouse Medical Seeds.
Mob Boss effects
Reported by real people like you
209 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Grassroots Cannabis
We’re Grassroots, a cannabis company with soul, born in Illinois and growing nationally from the ground up. We’re a welcoming community from different backgrounds, rooted together in a common passion: Cannabis inspires us to live deeply.
We CARE deeply, about our plants, our products and the people they serve.
We EDUCATE deeply, sharing our knowledge to advance the cannabis industry.
We CONNECT deeply, to one another, to our communities and to a larger movement.
We RESPECT deeply, cultivating trusted relationships with our customers.
And we LIVE deeply, enhancing life’s moments for people from all walks of life.
