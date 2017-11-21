About this strain
Banana Cream OG effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
