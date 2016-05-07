About this strain
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
27% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
