Premium Milk Chocolate blended with peanut butter and infused with THC. This is the perfect blend of smooth rich milk chocolate and peanut butter to make that perfect taste only these two can produce. These delicious little squares pack a punch at 25mg THC per square and made with premium cannabis distillate.
