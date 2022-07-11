Premium rich creamy milk chocolate blended with just the right amount of almonds and infused with premium cannabis distillate. This one is a favorite for many as it is loaded with almonds and melts perfectly in your mouth before leaving behind that crunchy almond goodness that you won't be able to get enough of.
