Premium milk chocolate blended with just the right amount of honey grahams and infused with THC. This flavor is one of our unique recipes that leaves a delicious taste in your mouth. Only using premium cannabis distillate to ensure this recipe stays amazing and that the effects are long lasting, this one will keep you coming back for more.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.