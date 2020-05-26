Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Green Fellas

Green Fellas

Cherry Punch Budder 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Cherry Punch effects

Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
36% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
15% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
6% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!