Logo for the brand Green Haven

Green Haven

Green Crack

Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD

About this product

Green Crack is a Sativa-Dominant strain which is ideal for daytime use because it offers a legendary energetic high which allows users to maintain enough focus to "get things done." Also known as Cush or Green Cush, this strain has a fruity aroma with a touch of soil. The mango-like taste and lemony aftertaste are an ideal aspect of one of the most upbeat strains available.

Green Crack effects

Reported by real people like you
4,678 people told us about effects:
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
