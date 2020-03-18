Green Haven
Green Crack
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
Green Crack is a Sativa-Dominant strain which is ideal for daytime use because it offers a legendary energetic high which allows users to maintain enough focus to "get things done." Also known as Cush or Green Cush, this strain has a fruity aroma with a touch of soil. The mango-like taste and lemony aftertaste are an ideal aspect of one of the most upbeat strains available.
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
