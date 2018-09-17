About this strain
Bred by Crockett Family Farms, Lemon Banana Sherbet is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Sour Banana Sherbet. With light green buds and orange hairs, it expresses a zesty fruity aroma with flavors of citrus and ripe banana. Lemon Banana Sherbet delivers relaxing effects that elevate mood while sparking an appetite.
Lemon Banana Sherbet effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
85% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
45% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!