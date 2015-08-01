About this strain
LA Chocolate, bred by DNA Genetics, is a 60/40 indica-dominant strain parented by their cherished LA Confidential indica and Chocolope sativa. This power-couple collectively passes on the best of their qualities: thick resin production, heavy yields, and a sweet, earthy aroma of chocolate and coffee. Its soothing physical effects sink through the body, keeping you relaxed while kindling the appetite.
LA Chocolat effects
86 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
