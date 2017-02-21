About this strain
This clone-only cross of Tiny Bomb and Space Queen comes from TGA Seeds. The award-winning Space Bomb will produce beautiful lime green buds with orange throughout. Buds have a fruit candy smell with a little bit of that sweet-rot smell and come potent and covered in trichomes.
Space Bomb effects
Reported by real people like you
113 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
69% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
