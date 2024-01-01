We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Green Revolution
unclaimed brand
10
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Cannabis
Concentrates
Topicals
THC lotions, creams, & patches
6 products
Balms
Muscle Melt Salve 160mg (2oz)
by Green Revolution
THC 100%
CBD 40%
5.0
(
2
)
Lotions
CBD Solace 303mg
by Green Revolution
THC 3%
CBD 300%
5.0
(
2
)
Lubricants & Oils
1:1 Intimate Lubricant 200mg
by Green Revolution
THC 100%
CBD 100%
5.0
(
1
)
Lotions
CBD Travel Solace 100mg
by Green Revolution
THC 1%
CBD 100%
Lubricants & Oils
Body Buzz Bath Soak 140mg
by Green Revolution
THC 100%
CBD 40%
Lotions
1:1 Muscle Melt Gel 300mg
by Green Revolution
THC 150%
CBD 150%
Green Revolution
Catalog
Topicals