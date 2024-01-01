Loading...

Green Revolution

Green Revolution products

95 products
Product image for 20:1 Relief 1000 AM Tincture 1050mg
Tinctures & Sublingual
20:1 Relief 1000 AM Tincture 1050mg
by Green Revolution
THC 50%
CBD 1000%
Product image for Sleep Sublingual Spray 10:1 THC:CBN
Tinctures & Sublingual
Sleep Sublingual Spray 10:1 THC:CBN
by Green Revolution
THC 100%
CBD 10%
Product image for Muscle Melt Salve 160mg (2oz)
Balms
Muscle Melt Salve 160mg (2oz)
by Green Revolution
THC 100%
CBD 40%
Product image for CBD Solace 303mg
Lotions
CBD Solace 303mg
by Green Revolution
THC 3%
CBD 300%
Product image for 20:1 Happiest Self Sublingual Spray 100mg
Tinctures & Sublingual
20:1 Happiest Self Sublingual Spray 100mg
by Green Revolution
THC 100%
Product image for 1:1 Intimate Lubricant 200mg
Lubricants & Oils
1:1 Intimate Lubricant 200mg
by Green Revolution
THC 100%
CBD 100%
Product image for 5:1 CBD Tincture 300mg
Tinctures & Sublingual
5:1 CBD Tincture 300mg
by Green Revolution
THC 50%
CBD 250%
Product image for Elevate Joysticks Infused Pre-Rolls 1.8g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Elevate Joysticks Infused Pre-Rolls 1.8g 2-pack
by Green Revolution
Product image for 40:1 Juicy Peach Doozies 82mg 2-pack
Candy
40:1 Juicy Peach Doozies 82mg 2-pack
by Green Revolution
THC 2%
CBD 80%
Product image for Wild Side Summer Peach 10:1 THC:CBD
Beverages
Wild Side Summer Peach 10:1 THC:CBD
by Green Revolution
THC 30%
CBD 3%
Product image for CBD Serum RSO 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
CBD Serum RSO 1g
by Green Revolution
Product image for 4:2:1 Beauty Sleep Water Tincture 140mg
Tinctures & Sublingual
4:2:1 Beauty Sleep Water Tincture 140mg
by Green Revolution
THC 80%
CBD 40%
Product image for 50:1 Relief 250 Water Tincture 255mg
Tinctures & Sublingual
50:1 Relief 250 Water Tincture 255mg
by Green Revolution
THC 5%
CBD 250%
Product image for Sour Cherry (Fly) Doozies 24mg 2-pack
Candy
Sour Cherry (Fly) Doozies 24mg 2-pack
by Green Revolution
THC 20%
CBD 4%
Product image for Create Sublingual Spray 100mg
Tinctures & Sublingual
Create Sublingual Spray 100mg
by Green Revolution
THC 100%
Product image for Wild Side CBD Lemon Ginger 100mg
Beverages
Wild Side CBD Lemon Ginger 100mg
by Green Revolution
Product image for 20:1 Relief 1000 PM Tincture 1050mg
Tinctures & Sublingual
20:1 Relief 1000 PM Tincture 1050mg
by Green Revolution
THC 50%
CBD 1000%
Product image for 40:1 Avocado Tincture 205mg
Tinctures & Sublingual
40:1 Avocado Tincture 205mg
by Green Revolution
THC 5%
CBD 200%
Product image for 1:1 Serum RSO 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
1:1 Serum RSO 1g
by Green Revolution
THC 50%
CBD 50%
Product image for Serum Activated Oils RSO Evolved CBD 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
Serum Activated Oils RSO Evolved CBD 1g
by Green Revolution
THC 2.7%
CBD 58.78%
Product image for Sativa Serum RSO 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
Sativa Serum RSO 1g
by Green Revolution
Product image for Wild Side Blackberry Lemonade 10:1 THC:CBD
Beverages
Wild Side Blackberry Lemonade 10:1 THC:CBD
by Green Revolution
THC 100%
CBD 10%
Product image for Fast Tabs Remarkable Night-time 50:1 CBD:THC
Capsules
Fast Tabs Remarkable Night-time 50:1 CBD:THC
by Green Revolution
THC 10%
CBD 500%
Product image for 1:1 Hemp Crisp Protein Cookies 200mg 10-pack
Cookies
1:1 Hemp Crisp Protein Cookies 200mg 10-pack
by Green Revolution
THC 100%
CBD 100%