We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Green Revolution
unclaimed brand
10
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Cannabis
Concentrates
Topicals
Green Revolution products
95 products
Tinctures & Sublingual
20:1 Relief 1000 AM Tincture 1050mg
by Green Revolution
THC 50%
CBD 1000%
5.0
(
2
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
Sleep Sublingual Spray 10:1 THC:CBN
by Green Revolution
THC 100%
CBD 10%
5.0
(
2
)
Balms
Muscle Melt Salve 160mg (2oz)
by Green Revolution
THC 100%
CBD 40%
5.0
(
2
)
Lotions
CBD Solace 303mg
by Green Revolution
THC 3%
CBD 300%
5.0
(
2
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
20:1 Happiest Self Sublingual Spray 100mg
by Green Revolution
THC 100%
3.0
(
3
)
Lubricants & Oils
1:1 Intimate Lubricant 200mg
by Green Revolution
THC 100%
CBD 100%
5.0
(
1
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
5:1 CBD Tincture 300mg
by Green Revolution
THC 50%
CBD 250%
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Elevate Joysticks Infused Pre-Rolls 1.8g 2-pack
by Green Revolution
5.0
(
1
)
Candy
40:1 Juicy Peach Doozies 82mg 2-pack
by Green Revolution
THC 2%
CBD 80%
5.0
(
1
)
Beverages
Wild Side Summer Peach 10:1 THC:CBD
by Green Revolution
THC 30%
CBD 3%
5.0
(
1
)
Rick Simpson Oil
CBD Serum RSO 1g
by Green Revolution
5.0
(
1
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
4:2:1 Beauty Sleep Water Tincture 140mg
by Green Revolution
THC 80%
CBD 40%
5.0
(
1
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
50:1 Relief 250 Water Tincture 255mg
by Green Revolution
THC 5%
CBD 250%
3.0
(
2
)
Candy
Sour Cherry (Fly) Doozies 24mg 2-pack
by Green Revolution
THC 20%
CBD 4%
4.0
(
1
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
Create Sublingual Spray 100mg
by Green Revolution
THC 100%
4.0
(
1
)
Beverages
Wild Side CBD Lemon Ginger 100mg
by Green Revolution
4.0
(
1
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
20:1 Relief 1000 PM Tincture 1050mg
by Green Revolution
THC 50%
CBD 1000%
1.0
(
1
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
40:1 Avocado Tincture 205mg
by Green Revolution
THC 5%
CBD 200%
Rick Simpson Oil
1:1 Serum RSO 1g
by Green Revolution
THC 50%
CBD 50%
Rick Simpson Oil
Serum Activated Oils RSO Evolved CBD 1g
by Green Revolution
THC 2.7%
CBD 58.78%
Rick Simpson Oil
Sativa Serum RSO 1g
by Green Revolution
Beverages
Wild Side Blackberry Lemonade 10:1 THC:CBD
by Green Revolution
THC 100%
CBD 10%
Capsules
Fast Tabs Remarkable Night-time 50:1 CBD:THC
by Green Revolution
THC 10%
CBD 500%
Cookies
1:1 Hemp Crisp Protein Cookies 200mg 10-pack
by Green Revolution
THC 100%
CBD 100%
1
2
3
4
Home
Brands
Green Revolution
Catalog