CBD Dark Chocolate Bar - 180mg - 62% Cacao Gourmet Chocolate - Green Roads™ - Buy Online Today!
About this product
TOTAL CBD
180mg
CBD/SERVING
15mg/ piece
WEIGHT/VOLUME
1.48 oz / 42g
Key Facts
Delicious 62% cacao gourmet chocolate bar
Hand-crafted in small batches
Infused with CBD from American-grown hemp
Vegan
American Farmed Hemp
Independent Lab Tested
No Animal Testing
No Artificial Coloring
No Artificial Flavors
Chocolate is magical. Whenever you pop a piece of dark chocolate in your mouth and let it melt away, you instantly feel better. We’ve combined Green Roads’ award-winning CBD with bean-to-bar fairly traded chocolate from an artisanal chocolatier. Each pillow-top bar is infused with 180mg of CBD for an average of 15mg CBD per piece. The joy of chocolate meets the peace CBD brings to create a truly enchanting treat.
About this brand
Green Roads CBD | Pharmacist-Formulated Hemp & CBD Products
Green Roads is a Leading Manufacturer & Female, Pharmacist-Founded CBD Company That Has Set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of Our Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do!
Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines that includes: Oils, Tinctures, Edibles, Gummies, Capsules, Sleep Products, Coffee (beverages), Bath Essentials, Chocolate, Pet Products (Dogs & Cats), and Topicals.
Green Roads™ Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???
