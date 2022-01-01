TOTAL CBD

180mg



CBD/SERVING

15mg/ piece



WEIGHT/VOLUME

1.48 oz / 42g

Key Facts

Delicious 62% cacao gourmet chocolate bar

Hand-crafted in small batches

Infused with CBD from American-grown hemp

Vegan

American Farmed Hemp

Independent Lab Tested

No Animal Testing

No Artificial Coloring

No Artificial Flavors



Chocolate is magical. Whenever you pop a piece of dark chocolate in your mouth and let it melt away, you instantly feel better. We’ve combined Green Roads’ award-winning CBD with bean-to-bar fairly traded chocolate from an artisanal chocolatier. Each pillow-top bar is infused with 180mg of CBD for an average of 15mg CBD per piece. The joy of chocolate meets the peace CBD brings to create a truly enchanting treat.