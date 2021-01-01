Loading…
Pet CBD Drops - CAT Formula 60mg - Hemp Oil | CBD Oil - Green Roads™ - Buy Online Today !!!

Green Roads’ Cat Formula is made with hemp seed oil and hemp-derived cannabinoid extract grown on American farms. Each 1ml serving of this cat formula delivers 2mg of CBD. This 30ml bottle contains 60mg of CBD. The formula gives you a way to support your cat through stressful moments like long car rides, thunderstorms, or trips to the vet. Our CBD oil for cats can also serve as added support to aging-related challenges for your pet. Green Roads brings the same commitment to quality when it comes to formulating our pet line as we do to our CBD products for people.

Soy-free
Gluten-free
Vegan Friendly
No Animal Testing
American Farmed Hemp
Independent Lab Tested
