About this product

Green Roads’ CBD Medium Dog Formula is made with hemp seed oil and hemp-derived cannabinoid extract grown on American farms. Each serving of this hemp oil for dogs is formulated to delivers 7mg of CBD. This 30ml bottle gives you a way to support your medium-sized dog (15-50 pounds) through stressful moments like long car rides, thunderstorms, or trips to the vet. Our medium dog formula is also a great way to add additional support to the troubles that creep up on dogs in their later years. When formulating our CBD oil for dogs, we bring the same care to our pet line as we do to our CBD products for people alike.



Pets are people too! Well, not really, but we love them just as much. This bundle is the perfect thank you to that four-legged friend who makes every day just a little bit better. Here’s what’s inside: Your choice of small, medium or large Green Roads CBD oil for dogs. Squeaky hedgehog toy This adorable toy makes the perfect toy for your pet. Paw wipes These soft pet paw wipes stay fresh thanks to the sealed pack. They’re a great way to help keep a pet healthy and clean!