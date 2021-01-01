Green Roads CBD | Pharmacist-Formulated Hemp & CBD Products
Pet CBD Drops - Large Dog Formula - Over 50 lbs Broad Spectrum CBD Oil - Green Roads™ - Buy Online!
About this product
Key Facts
Return the love and support you get from your pets!
MCT oil base - easy for pets to digest
Includes easy and accurate measuring system
Ideal concentration for larger dogs
American Farmed Hemp
Independent Lab Tested
Vegan Friendly
No Animal Testing
No Artificial Coloring
No Artificial Flavors
Green Roads’ CBD Large Dog Formula is made with hemp seed oil and hemp-derived cannabinoid extracts grown on American farms. Each 1ml serving of this formula delivers 20mg of CBD, a super-sized serving of support to match your big dog (over 50 pounds). This 30ml bottle is among the best CBD oils for dogs and a great way to support your large dog through stressful moments like airplane rides, thunderstorms, vet visits, or age-related challenges. We love and care for the wellness of your pet as if it was our own, which is why we bring the same care to our pet line as we do to our CBD products for people.
