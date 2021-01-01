About this product

Key Facts

Return the love and support you get from your pets!

MCT oil base - easy for pets to digest

Includes easy and accurate measuring system

Ideal concentration for larger dogs



American Farmed Hemp

Independent Lab Tested

Vegan Friendly

No Animal Testing

No Artificial Coloring

No Artificial Flavors



Green Roads’ CBD Large Dog Formula is made with hemp seed oil and hemp-derived cannabinoid extracts grown on American farms. Each 1ml serving of this formula delivers 20mg of CBD, a super-sized serving of support to match your big dog (over 50 pounds). This 30ml bottle is among the best CBD oils for dogs and a great way to support your large dog through stressful moments like airplane rides, thunderstorms, vet visits, or age-related challenges. We love and care for the wellness of your pet as if it was our own, which is why we bring the same care to our pet line as we do to our CBD products for people.