Crumble is a cannabis concentrate with a dry, powdery consistency it crumbles easily, hence its name. Crumble, sometimes called “honeycomb” because of its appearance, is one of the driest forms of concentrate and is made through an extraction process similar to shatter, using a chemical solvent such as butane, propane, or CO2. Crumble tends to have a yellow color and can have up to 90% THC

Show more