Lime Haze is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Haze and Blue Lime Pie. Lime Haze is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lime Haze effects include feeling creative, giggly, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lime Haze when dealing with symptoms associated with headaches, anxiety, and stress. Originally bred by an unknown grower, Lime Haze features flavors like lime, citrus, and apricot. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Lime Haze typically ranges from $25-$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lime Haze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.