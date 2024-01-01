Sauce concentrate is a THC-packed concentrate with the consistency of applesauce. Although it’s called sauce,



the texture and consistency aren’t quite as runny as one might expect. This is due to a homogenizing process used to ensure appropriate ratios to reflect the plant’s full essence.



That’s because there are usually two parts of a sauce concentrate—cannabinoid-rich crystals and a terpene-packed oil. That’s why sauce concentrates are a double-whammy of potency and flavor.



However, what really makes sauce concentrates stand out from the rest is its terpene-rich oil. That oil makes for an extremely tasty dabbing

Show more