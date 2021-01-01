Loading…
Grön

Grön THC High-Dose Mini Milk Chocolate

This 50mg THC mini chocolate is made with our buttery smooth 38% milk chocolate and is designed for anyone looking for a chocolate bite that bites back.

38% Fair Trade milk chocolate combined with flavorless, high-THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate.

THC: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package
