Grön
Grön THC High-Dose Mini Milk Chocolate
About this product
This 50mg THC mini chocolate is made with our buttery smooth 38% milk chocolate and is designed for anyone looking for a chocolate bite that bites back.
What's in it?
38% Fair Trade milk chocolate combined with flavorless, high-THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate.
THC: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package
