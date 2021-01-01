Loading…
Grön

Grön 1:1 Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Pretzel - CBD/THC

About this product

Delightfully Crunchy, Extra Creamy.

This bar is the ultimate marriage of salty and sweet, and with a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD, it’s definitely a crowd favorite!

What’s in it?
41% Fair Trade milk chocolate combined with flavorless, full-spectrum CBD/THC in a 1:1 ratio and completely covered with crushed peanut butter pretzels.

THC: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package
CBD: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package
