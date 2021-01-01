Loading…
Grön

THC Ruby Cacao 50mg

About this product

Creamy & Rich, Cherry Notes.
This colorful pink chocolate comes from the rare Ruby cocoa beans. With no artificial coloring or flavor, its blush tone delivers a rich, unique fruity flavor that is as delicious as it is beautiful.

what’s in it?
29% Ruby Cacao combined with flavorless, high-THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate.

THC: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package
