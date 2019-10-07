About this product
For customers wanting the purest representation of flower in a concentrate form, our strain specific, cold-cured, Live Rosin Badder provides the perfect solution. This shelf-stable badder is one of the purest forms of our flower, capturing all of the aromas, flavors and effects and terpenes of its underlying strain genetics.
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
Finding your groove is about unlocking the power of cannabis to compliment your life. Whether you are creating, recreating, relaxing or healing, cannabis can augment your experience or condition. Through our solventless products (and premium flower), Groove Cannabis Company captures the essence of the plant to create naturally processed products that accentuate the the most desirable traits and benefits of cannabis.
Through unique terpene-rich flavor-forward strain genetics, customized cultivation techniques and cutting-edge natural solventless processing methods, Groove offers products that naturally capture the most important attributes of the plant and ultimately contribute to our customers finding their groove.