The union of two indica classics, Larry OG x Granddaddy Purple, Purple Punch has sweet and sedating effects that hit fast and hard, creating a euphoric effect that will have you relaxed and grinning from ear to ear. A preferred product for people that are looking for relief from insomnia and chronic pain, the berry almost candy-like sweetness will hit you initially followed by an earthy taste on the exhale. Primary terpenes include caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene.



For customers wanting the purest representation of flower in a concentrate form, our strain specific, cold-cured, Live Rosin Badder provides the perfect solution. This shelf-stable badder is one of the purest forms of our flower, capturing all of the aromas, flavors and effects and terpenes of its underlying strain genetics.