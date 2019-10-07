About this product
Seeking all the benefits of cannabis, but need something for on-the-go, or discrete situations? Groove’s Live Rosin Cartridge offers a natural, solventless, full-spectrum experience that is as close to smoking flower as you can achieve in a vape cartridge. To make it even better, Groove researched tirelessly to find the safest and best tasting cartridge on the market.
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
Finding your groove is about unlocking the power of cannabis to compliment your life. Whether you are creating, recreating, relaxing or healing, cannabis can augment your experience or condition. Through our solventless products (and premium flower), Groove Cannabis Company captures the essence of the plant to create naturally processed products that accentuate the the most desirable traits and benefits of cannabis.
Through unique terpene-rich flavor-forward strain genetics, customized cultivation techniques and cutting-edge natural solventless processing methods, Groove offers products that naturally capture the most important attributes of the plant and ultimately contribute to our customers finding their groove.