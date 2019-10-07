The union of two indica classics, Larry OG x Granddaddy Purple, Purple Punch has sweet and sedating effects that hit fast and hard, creating a euphoric effect that will have you relaxed and grinning from ear to ear. A preferred product for people that are looking for relief from insomnia and chronic pain, the berry almost candy-like sweetness will hit you initially followed by an earthy taste on the exhale. Primary terpenes include caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene.



Seeking all the benefits of cannabis, but need something for on-the-go, or discrete situations? Groove’s Live Rosin Cartridge offers a natural, solventless, full-spectrum experience that is as close to smoking flower as you can achieve in a vape cartridge. To make it even better, Groove researched tirelessly to find the safest and best tasting cartridge on the market.