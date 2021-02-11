About this product
Cambodian Thai x BOEL Skunk is a sativa leaning hybrid with a mild, refreshing citrus aroma. Cambodian Thai is a cross of two landrace sativas found in Cambodia and Thailand. BOEL Skunk is a skunk strain once protected from government seizure by the Brotherhood of Eternal Love (BOEL). Common terpenes: beta-myrcene, limonene, alpha-pinene, beta-caryophyllene

Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.