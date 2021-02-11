Cambodian Thai x BOEL Skunk is a sativa leaning hybrid with a mild, refreshing citrus aroma. Cambodian Thai is a cross of two landrace sativas found in Cambodia and Thailand. BOEL Skunk is a skunk strain once protected from government seizure by the Brotherhood of Eternal Love (BOEL). Common terpenes: beta-myrcene, limonene, alpha-pinene, beta-caryophyllene