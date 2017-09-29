Lamb's Bread or Lamb's Breath is a sativa-dominant strain with a Jamaican landrace sativa lineage. This strain has a pungent cheesy, sweet, and herbal spice aroma. This renowned sativa strain is reportedly Bob Marley's preferred choice and is often referenced in his music. This strain can be enjoyed at any time of the day, especially while jamming out.



Elevate your cannabis experience with our terp sauce. We combined THC with our strain-specific, cannabis-derived terpenes to bring you one of the most potent and flavorful concentrates in Maryland. Our terp sauce can be consumed as a bowl topper, dabbed, or combined with our signature Georgies pre-rolls.



Ticket purchased; journey elevated! Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Life's a journey! We're here to help you enjoy the ride.

