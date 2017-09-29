Lamb's Bread or Lamb's Breath is a sativa-dominant strain with a Jamaican landrace sativa lineage. This strain has a pungent cheesy, sweet, and herbal spice aroma. This renowned sativa strain is reportedly Bob Marley's preferred choice and is often referenced in his music. This strain can be enjoyed at any time of the day, especially while jamming out.



Wildflower is cultivated outdoors in our native Maryland soil, receiving ample sunlight, fresh air, and nourishment from rainwater. Plant extracts, natural oils, and minerals are used to aid growth, but ultimately, the plant relies on Mother Nature to thrive. Wildflower buds are smaller in size, but boast a fragrant, flavorful terpene profile thanks to their constantly changing environment and natural growth process.



Ticket purchased; journey elevated! Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Life's a journey! We're here to help you enjoy the ride.

read more