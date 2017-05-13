Sometimes in life, you cannot help but be in awe of the mysteries, and Majestik 12 is one of those wonders. This lineage is highly classified information; let it be not a problem to solve but a reality to experience, as they say. What is the other classic saying, bought the ticket, take the ride? We say enjoy the trip to outer space.



Our Kief is carefully sifted from each bud to maximize potency and preserve trichome structure. The concentrated nature of Kief makes it an excellent accessory for unlocking the full potential of cannabinoids and terpenes. Mix Kief into your flower, sprinkle it into a bowl, or infuse it into hot beverages or sweet treats for a heightened cannabis experience.



Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Remember, life's a journey, and we're here to help you enjoy the ride.

