  3. Obama Kush
Indica

4.4 698 reviews

Obama Kush

aka Obama OG, Obama OG Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Pine

Calculated from 107 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 698 reviews

Obama Kush
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Pine

This unique indica-dominant strain appropriately channels the President’s famous message of "Change" as it invigorates and inspires. A cross between Afghani and OG Kush, Obama Kush offers cerebral stimulation and a euphoric rush. This strain is recommended for consumers looking for powerful physical effects as well as an intense cerebral lift. The flowers are frosty with a purple hue and reddish hairs, giving off a light aroma.

Effects

489 people reported 3932 effects
Relaxed 72%
Happy 57%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 38%
Sleepy 29%
Stress 38%
Pain 36%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 24%
Insomnia 22%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

698

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Obama Kush
First strain child
Oregon Bus Pass
child
Second strain child
Purple Frost
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Obama Kush

