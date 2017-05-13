Sometimes in life, you cannot help but be in awe of the mysteries, and Majestik 12 is one of those wonders. This lineage is highly classified information; let it be not a problem to solve but a reality to experience, as they say. What is the other classic saying, bought the ticket, take the ride? We say enjoy the trip to outer space.



Our Nectar, also known as Live Resin, is crafted from 100% pure plant ingredients and undergoes an extensive purging process to remove residual solvents and impurities while preserving cannabinoids and terpenes. Packaged in ultraluxe 510 thread cartridges, Live Resin delivers an extravagant cannabis experience through high-quality flower and innovative technology.



Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Remember, life's a journey, and we're here to help you enjoy the ride.

