Ghost Flame Rider (Balance) Syringe
Genetics: Ghost Rider OG x Blue Flame
This BALANCE syringe contains 1 gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 1,000 mg of active ingredients in this syringe are made up of ~844 mg THC, ~4 mg CBD, trace amounts of cannabinoids, cannabis-derived terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 10 mg doses in this product is 100. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:242.
Ghost Rider OG combines genetics from two legendary strains to produce an indica-dominant powerhouse. Parent strains include Karma’s Biker Kush and The White from Krome genetics. The White is known for its unbelievable density of beautiful bright white trichomes while Biker Kush is cherished for its classic Kush flavor. The result is a bud with flavors of Pine-Sol, citrus Kush, and earthy hash. The high is potent and sedative, making it a good choice for relaxing and winding down.
Ghost Rider OG effects
33 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
39% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
GrowHealthy
At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.