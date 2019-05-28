Citral Glue (Mind) Syringe



Genetics: Citral Skunk x Original Glue



This MIND syringe contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this distillate are made up of ~393.40 mg THC, ~5.51 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 100. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:71.



